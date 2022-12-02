Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.