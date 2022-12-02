Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Banc of California worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.8% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 692,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

