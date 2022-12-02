Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.67 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of CLX opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

