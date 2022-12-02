Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,321 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

