Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPWR opened at $382.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $357.31 and a 200-day moving average of $411.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $564.84. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

