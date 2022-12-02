Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 43.5% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 470,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of K opened at $73.20 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

