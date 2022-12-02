BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 83,703 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,601 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.54.

