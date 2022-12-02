Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.36% of Renasant worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 43.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 154.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Renasant Stock Down 0.0 %

Renasant Announces Dividend

Shares of RNST opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.16. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

