Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,767 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,698,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Shares of MLM opened at $365.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

