BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Rambus worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Rambus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rambus by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Rambus by 153.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $3,581,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Rambus by 11.2% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $38.70 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

