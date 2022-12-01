Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after buying an additional 29,267 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 548.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.28. The stock has a market cap of $465.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

