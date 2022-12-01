Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $192,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Snowflake stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

