Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $66,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,924,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

