Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.