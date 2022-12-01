Natixis Acquires 45,388 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MKC opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

