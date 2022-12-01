Natixis Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

