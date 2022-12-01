American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 4.1 %

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDXX stock opened at $425.87 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

