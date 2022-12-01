Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 9,411 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $65,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.