Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,718 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 420,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

NYSE SPG opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

