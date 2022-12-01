Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in MetLife by 33.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NYSE MET opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

