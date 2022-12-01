Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $62,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,077,000 after acquiring an additional 352,913 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 508.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

Shares of EXR opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

