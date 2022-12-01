Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of Sun Communities worth $51,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 268.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 392,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $146.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

