Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,420,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after buying an additional 823,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,414,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

