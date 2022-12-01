West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $48,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

WST opened at $234.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

