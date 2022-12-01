Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $71.39 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.87% of Robert Half International worth $71,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

