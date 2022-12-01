BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,263 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 198,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,820 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in PACCAR by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in PACCAR by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PACCAR by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 903,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,400,000 after buying an additional 296,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

