Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

