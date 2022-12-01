Natixis Purchases 87,027 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Natixis boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

