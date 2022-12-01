iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

HDV stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.