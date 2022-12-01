Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.