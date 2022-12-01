Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $74,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,392,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock opened at $628.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

