Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1 %

About Enbridge

NYSE ENB opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.