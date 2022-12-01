Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $72.34 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 193,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $461.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.47 and a 200-day moving average of $404.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $463.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

