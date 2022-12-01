Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.