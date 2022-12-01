Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,679 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,679 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Genuine Parts worth $205,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $186.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

