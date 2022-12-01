Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,028 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average is $220.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

