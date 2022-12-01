Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,699 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,699 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of EPAM Systems worth $209,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $368.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.58 and its 200 day moving average is $353.53. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

