Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

