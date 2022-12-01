Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Up 6.5%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 93,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,160,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after buying an additional 1,900,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

