Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 71,149 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical volume of 30,693 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $64.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

