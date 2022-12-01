7,749 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

RHS opened at $176.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

