American International Group Inc. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,241 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.