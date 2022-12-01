Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $61.77 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,879 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $61,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $106,198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

TER stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

