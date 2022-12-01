Natixis Sells 160,752 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Natixis lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,752 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

