DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

