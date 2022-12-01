CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.03.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

