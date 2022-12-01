Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 294,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.47.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

