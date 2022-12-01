Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $73,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

