Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Chemed worth $77,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $520.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

