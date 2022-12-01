Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

